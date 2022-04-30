General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Tundra Fire
|Reviewed:
|April 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|DR-5 Pearl (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Maroon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Track Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.561
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Tundra Fire brings another dry lane option into the Track line. This new release features the same core geometry, but with slightly different densities, as the Tundra and Tundra Solid to create a ball with a 2.561″ RG and a 0.030″ differential. Combined with the HK22 base material in the DR-5 Pearl coverstock, the Tundra Fire provides more downlane motion than the original Tundra when it sees friction, while still effortlessly getting through the front of the lane. The final surface finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound contribute to the length and allow this ball to store its motion for the back of the lane. Our dry house shot test pattern is where this ball saw the most use, but it also came into play on the other patterns once they had been broken down with duller balls and more aggressive coverstocks.
Cranker had one of the best reactions he has seen outside of urethane on the dry test pattern. The Tundra Fire easily got far enough down the lane before changing directions on this shorter pattern. The glossy pearl coverstock gave him more hold than the Sensor and allowed him to attack this pattern from a few different angles. He could use his normal release and cover plenty of boards, but he could also stay up the back of the ball and start farther outside with a straighter line. Either way, he saw power through the pin deck and had no need to adjust the ball’s surface. Cranker easily had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the medium oil pattern. His higher rev rate gave him hook and
