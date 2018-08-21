Track Tundra Solid

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-4 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 3000 Abralon
Color:Black / Dark Blue
Core Specs
Name:Track Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.029
Int. Diff:0.000

The Tundra Solid is the second release in the current Track lineup that uses the Track Symmetric core. This high RG, low differential core shape was previously paired with a polished pearlized coverstock on the original Tundra to give bowlers an option for dry lanes. The new Tundra Solid provides the option of an earlier, smoother breakpoint with more total hook. This is achieved by using the QR-4 Solid coverstock at a 3000 Abralon box finish, which gave us lots of predictability off the breakpoint. The added hook from the solid cover made it very easy to trust this ball to be all over the pocket playing straighter up the outside part of the lane. The Tundra Solid grabs the lane much earlier than the original Tundra, allowing it to be used on medium or dry patterns.

We started with the Tundra Solid on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker’s higher rev rate allowed him to have the best reaction to the pocket on the fresh. He was starting his ball on the 18 board, crossing between the second and third arrows, and using eight as his breakpoint. The only trouble he had was that when he missed left of target, he often left the 10 pin on the fresh. When he rolled through the shot and projected it right, his ball was very often splitting the 8 pin and 9 pin at the back of the

