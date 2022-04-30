In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

How can I release the ball more end-over-end? I’m too much of a spinner on my strike shot.

Let’s start with the big picture and then move on to the finer details. The first thing to concern yourself with is wrist and arm mobility. To get more forward roll, you need to be able to get your hand behind and even on the inner half of the ball. To do this, you need to be able to achieve 90 degrees of forearm supination. In layman’s terms, this is the ability to rotate your hand flat onto a table with the palm up. If you are unable to do this, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll be able to create more forward roll, and solving this issue will require some mobility treatments from a professional. No amount of training or drills will fix your release if there is an underlying mobility issue.

The next place to look is your grip. A poor fit is the primary cause of grip tension, which often results in the hand turning early. It could be because the size or pitch of the thumb hole is off slightly or because the span isn’t quite right. Consult a pro shop expert to evaluate your grip. Once you’ve addressed mobility and grip issues, then it’s time to look at the physical delivery and what can be ...