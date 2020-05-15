Five Simple Steps to Mastering Lane Play - Part 1

Article Contents
Every bowler wants to improve their decision-making on the lanes, from the beginning bowler just learning about oil patterns to the professional who is looking for those extra hits that make the difference between a check and a missed cut. Oil and bowling ball technology are complicated topics that can be very daunting to bowlers, and they can even steer some bowlers down a path of paralysis by analysis. For this reason, I’m going to introduce a few simple things you can do to improve your lane play skills right away.
Keep in mind that “simple” doesn’t necessarily mean “easy.” It might take a new approach to your practice to incorporate some of these ideas, but the point is that you don’t need to understand the physics behind a bowling ball’s core dynamics, or the viscosity and additives of a certain oil, to improve your decision-making on the lanes.
With that in mind, let me introduce the five simple steps to mastering lane play that I’ll cover in this series:
- Know your game
- Know your equipment
- Improve your vision
- Trust your gut
- Commit to the shot
Over the course of this series, we’ll examine each one in detail, but let’s start by taking a quick look at the steps so you can start identifying which areas might be weak spots for you. Armed with this knowledge, you can adopt a new approach to improving your lane play decision-making.
Know your game
Everyone’s bowling game has strengths and limitations. This is true even for professional bowlers. They have a bigger bag of tricks than most amateurs, but it’s still not an unlimited skill set. One of the big differences between top-level competitors is their understanding of how ...
