Staying Behind the Ball Better and Getting the Most Out of Practice Sessions

Welcome back to the Round Table! Once again we have two excellent questions and I think the answers provided by our elite panel of coaches will be a big help to many of you. The first question deals with the issue of early turn of the hand and the second is a great question about practicing.

It seems like my ball reaction and pin carry are always worse than other bowlers. My teammates say that it’s because of my hand turning early at the release point. I’ve been trying to stay behind the ball, but can’t seem to do it. What can I do to stay behind the ball better?

John Jowdy

In order to stay behind the ball properly, lead the forward swing with the ring finger all the way down to the release point. This will keep the ball into the body and allow you to stay more UNDER the ball until the flat plane of the swing. The middle finger should be at a six o’clock position at the release point and then rotated to the three o’clock position on the release.

Bill Hall

This is a very common problem, so don’t feel alone. There are many reasons someone tends to rotate the hand too early. Here are a few suggestions you may want to consider:

Have your grip checked.

Film yourself and make sure that your swing is not wrapping around the back. A swing that wraps behind the back will make the hand rotate long before you are ready to make that motion through the release point.

Make sure that you have a good rhythm. For example, if you are taking a four-step delivery, the ball should be past the body by the time you finish taking the second step.

As you look at the film, check your position at the foul line and make sure the bowling shoulder, not the bowling joint of the shoulder, is not getting in front of the body. If the bowling shoulder gets in front of the body the hand is sure to rotate too early.

Take a lesson if you cannot find the answer to stop rotating the ball early on your own. Although teammates might be helpful in telling you what you are doing, you’ll need a trained coach to help you change it.

I hope this helps you and others who are having this problem. Be sure to only ...