General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Afterburner Blue/Black
|Reviewed:
|September 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S62 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ignition Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Afterburners are two new releases in 900 Global’s Preferred 600 series product line, with each one featuring a different color scheme that provides a different ball path going down the lane. Both Afterburners use the new Ignition Symmetric core design. This is a lower RG and higher differential core design than the Nightfall core that was used in the After Dark series. The Afterburner features the S62 Hybrid coverstock, which is stronger than the S30 cover on the After Darks and the S43 cover from the Boosts.
Tweener and Stroker had the best reactions on the medium oil test pattern with the Afterburner Blue/Black. Tweener played straighter up the lane than he could with the Honey Badger Revival. Compared to the Purple/Black version, he saw the Blue/Black pick up more in the midlane and provide more of an arc at the breakpoint. Stroker also had more motion with the Afterburner Blue/Black than with the After Dark balls and the Afterburner Purple/Black. Both testers liked the Blue/Black version on the fresh, but they ran into over/under reaction in transition. Cranker had
