900 Global Eternity Pi

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Eternity Pi
Reviewed:September 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:Reserve Blend 901 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Burgundy / White / Black
Core Specs
Name:Epoch Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.014

The new 900 Global Eternity Pi uses the same Epoch Asymmetric core as the Eternity, but that is where the similarities end. Comparing this ball’s core numbers to the Reality, the Eternity Pi has the same RG, a lower total differential, and a lower intermediate differential. On the outside, the Eternity Pi features the Reserve Blend 901 Solid coverstock that comes out of the box with a 2000 Abralon finish. We found this cover to start earlier and be smoother at the breakpoint compared to the S84 Response Solid veneer that was used on the Reality. With such a strong coverstock, oil in the front of the lane was a must-have for our three bowlers, making this ball a great choice for fresh heavy oil conditions.

Stroker was very happy with how easily the Eternity Pi picked up in the midlane on our heavy oil pattern. He could get away with a little belly to the right off his hand, letting the dull aggressive cover get the ball back to the pocket very strongly. He liked how predictable the motion was for him on this condition. The ball’s sanded surface easily dug into the oil in the front, picking up very nicely in the midlane and providing a strong arc to the pocket at the breakpoint. Even with the smoother motion at the back end, when he needed to start moving his laydown point farther left after the ball blew a hole in the front, he still saw plenty of recovery and energy at the pins. He used the box finish the entire session, as this duller surface gave him the traction he needed to

Additional 900 Global Eternity Pi Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.