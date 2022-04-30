General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Eternity Pi
|Reviewed:
|September 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reserve Blend 901 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Burgundy / White / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Epoch Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The new 900 Global Eternity Pi uses the same Epoch Asymmetric core as the Eternity, but that is where the similarities end. Comparing this ball’s core numbers to the Reality, the Eternity Pi has the same RG, a lower total differential, and a lower intermediate differential. On the outside, the Eternity Pi features the Reserve Blend 901 Solid coverstock that comes out of the box with a 2000 Abralon finish. We found this cover to start earlier and be smoother at the breakpoint compared to the S84 Response Solid veneer that was used on the Reality. With such a strong coverstock, oil in the front of the lane was a must-have for our three bowlers, making this ball a great choice for fresh heavy oil conditions.
Stroker was very happy with how easily the Eternity Pi picked up in the midlane on our heavy oil pattern. He could get away with a little belly to the right off his hand, letting the dull aggressive cover get the ball back to the pocket very strongly. He liked how predictable the motion was for him on this condition. The ball’s sanded surface easily dug into the oil in the front, picking up very nicely in the midlane and providing a strong arc to the pocket at the breakpoint. Even with the smoother motion at the back end, when he needed to start moving his laydown point farther left after the ball blew a hole in the front, he still saw plenty of recovery and energy at the pins. He used the box finish the entire session, as this duller surface gave him the traction he needed to
900 Global Eternity Pi Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Eternity Pi vs. 900 Global Eternity
- 900 Global Eternity Pi vs. 900 Global Reality
- 900 Global Eternity Pi vs. 900 Global Reality Check
- 900 Global Eternity Pi vs. 900 Global Xponent
- 900 Global Eternity Pi vs. 900 Global Zen Gold Label
- 900 Global Eternity Pi vs. 900 Global Zen U
To compare the 900 Global Eternity Pi to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
