The S84 Response Pearl coverstock makes its return to the 900 Global lineup with the release of the new Eternity. This pearlized cover comes out of the box prepped with Storm’s new polished Reacta Gloss finish. The Eternity features the new Epoch Asymmetric core design, which gives it an RG of 2.49″, a total differential of 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.014″. Compared to the Disturbance Asymmetric core found in the Reality series of balls, the RG of this new core is the same, but the differentials are slightly lower. This combination allowed our testers to see easy length through the front of the lane and a very strong move at the breakpoint and back end. All three bowlers saw this ball start just a little sooner than the Altered Reality, with more total hook that allowed them to use it on medium to heavier oil conditions.
Tweener liked the Eternity’s strong downlane move on the fresh medium oil test pattern. He saw the ball make a stronger move than his aging Volatility Torque, and it had a similar downlane motion as the Altered Reality. He started a little inside of where he played this pattern with the Altered Reality and found that his reaction improved as the pattern started breaking down. He could easily keep moving his feet and laydown farther left and open his angles as the front of the lane started to dry out. The strong back end gave him plenty of angle and hit at the pins. He had no trouble seeing enough overall motion from the Eternity on this pattern with the polished box finish. He kept the ball at this finish the entire session, with the
