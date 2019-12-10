General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Honey Badger Extreme Pearl
|Reviewed:
|December 2019
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S74R Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Red / White / Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|3-Piece Grapnel Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Honey Badger Extreme Pearl has the same three-piece version of the Grapnel Asymmetric core discussed in the Honey Badger Extreme Solid review, but in this ball it is wrapped in a polished and pearlized coverstock. The S74R Pearl cover on this ball comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, providing more length, a stronger move off the dry, and less total hook than the Honey Badger Extreme Solid. While the dull solid-covered Extreme gave our testers their best looks on the heavy oil pattern, this ball’s glossy pearl cover was best on the medium pattern.
The lower RG and higher differential core design gets this ball started earlier than the Honey Badger and Money Badger, providing more control for all three testers. Cranker liked this ball more than previous asymmetrical Badger releases. Where the Money Badger provided a little too much length and the Honey Badger was too over/under, this ball provided much more traction in the midlane. The added control and hook was an easy trade for losing the more
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl vs. 900 Global Flux
- 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Solid
- 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl vs. 900 Global Money Badger
- 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl vs. 900 Global Money Badger Tour
- 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl vs. 900 Global Ordnance Pearl
- 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl vs. 900 Global Volt
To compare the 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.