General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Honey Badger Extreme Solid
|Reviewed:
|December 2019
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S74R Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Blue Solid
|Core Specs
|Name:
|3-Piece Grapnel Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Honey Badger Extreme Solid is the latest addition to the Honey Badger family. This ball and its sibling, the Honey Badger Extreme Pearl, make up the newly-created Tour Plus 750 series for 900 Global. Both of these new balls use the proven S74R coverstock formula with a new core design. The 3-Piece Grapnel Asymmetric core design adds a filler material between the weight block and the coverstock. This change positively affects the 14 pound version of these balls, allowing them to have a higher differential and more hook potential. In the 15 pound balls that we use for testing, the RG is lower and the differential is higher than balls with both the Grapnel and Inverted Grapnel cores. With the change in core design and a cover that responds quicker to the dry, our testers were able to play more open angles than with the Honey Badger Claw and the Money Badger Tour.
The increase in flare and total hook made this ball most effective on the heavy oil test pattern, with Cranker and Tweener having a slightly better reaction than Stroker on the fresh. The 2000 Abralon box finish provided plenty of traction in the middle
