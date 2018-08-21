General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S71 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Emerald Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Inverted Grapnel Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.008
The 900 Global Money Badger is one of two new entries into their Tour Preferred 700 series lineup, along with the Money Badger Tour. The Money Badger uses the S71 Pearl coverstock, which comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. Both Money Badgers use the Inverted Grapnel Asymmetric core, which has the same shape as the Grapnel Asymmetric core that was used in the Honey Badger, Honey Badger Urethane, and Honey Badger Claw. Inverting the core keeps the RG and intermediate differential the same, while slightly increasing the total differential from 0.041″ to 0.044″. This ball uses the same cover and box finish as the original Honey Badger. Despite these similarities, the Money Badger had more skid and less total hook than the Honey Badger.
We had to use this ball on our shortest and driest test pattern to find a good reaction to the pocket. All three testers saw the Money Badger have no trouble getting down the lane. We were all able to get to the pocket easily on this condition, using similar breakpoints on board seven downlane. Stroker started his ball on 16 off his hand and targeted board 13 at the arrows. Tweener was about three boards left
