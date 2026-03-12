General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Portal
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RB 92 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Conduit AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.59
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Portal is the newest entry into the 900 Series line for 900 Global. This ball uses the new Conduit AI asymmetrical weight block, which gives it a high RG (2.59″) and a large differential (0.050″). In addition to the new core, the Portal uses a new solid coverstock. The Reserve Blend 92 Solid cover is finished with Power Edge, providing more length than the Vengeance, Vengeance Returns, and Viking Conquest. This ball has a skid/flip shape that cleared the front part of the lane very easily. We needed some friction for this ball to be at its best, and the fresh medium oil pattern is where all three of our testers had their best reactions.
Tweener
Tweener liked the strong move at the breakpoint the Portal made for him on the fresh medium oil condition. He was able to play a little straighter up the lane than he could with the Vengeance Returns on the fresh, using the strong back end motion and big move off the spot to get the ball into the pocket. He saw very little transition or change in the pattern when it was only the Portal going down the lane. The ball didn’t do much to beat up the front or the track area on its own. It wasn’t until duller, more aggressive balls went down the lane that he had to start making his adjustments. A one-board move left with his laydown point was all it took to open his angles more in the front when the ball started to over-hook on him, and he was
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900 Global Portal Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Portal vs. 900 Global Vengeance
- 900 Global Portal vs. 900 Global Vengeance Returns
- 900 Global Portal vs. 900 Global Viking
- 900 Global Portal vs. 900 Global Viking Conquest
To compare the 900 Global Portal to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Portal Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.