900 Global Portal

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Portal
Reviewed:October 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:RB 92 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Red
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Core Specs
Name:Conduit AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.59
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.019

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Portal is the newest entry into the 900 Series line for 900 Global. This ball uses the new Conduit AI asymmetrical weight block, which gives it a high RG (2.59″) and a large differential (0.050″). In addition to the new core, the Portal uses a new solid coverstock. The Reserve Blend 92 Solid cover is finished with Power Edge, providing more length than the Vengeance, Vengeance Returns, and Viking Conquest. This ball has a skid/flip shape that cleared the front part of the lane very easily. We needed some friction for this ball to be at its best, and the fresh medium oil pattern is where all three of our testers had their best reactions.

Tweener

Tweener liked the strong move at the breakpoint the Portal made for him on the fresh medium oil condition. He was able to play a little straighter up the lane than he could with the Vengeance Returns on the fresh, using the strong back end motion and big move off the spot to get the ball into the pocket. He saw very little transition or change in the pattern when it was only the Portal going down the lane. The ball didn’t do much to beat up the front or the track area on its own. It wasn’t until duller, more aggressive balls went down the lane that he had to start making his adjustments. A one-board move left with his laydown point was all it took to open his angles more in the front when the ball started to over-hook on him, and he was

900 Global Portal Comparisons

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Additional 900 Global Portal Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.