General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Vengeance
|Reviewed:
|January 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RB 91 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Coal / Ash / Smoke
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Blast AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Vengeance uses a strong coverstock and a brand-new core shape for 900 Global. The symmetrical Blast AI weight block is a low RG (2.47″) and high differential (0.055″) design, revving up quickly and providing lots of flare. The 2000 Abralon box-finished RB 91 Solid coverstock was earlier and had more total hook than balls like the Ember and the Viking. This ball was also stronger in the oil for us compared to the Origin EX and the Cove. All three of our bowlers had a very good look on our fresh patterns that had some distance to them, but they were also able to keep striking as the lanes went through transition and dried out.
Stroker
Stroker had lots of easy traction on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Vengeance out of the box. He liked having room for error right of target on this longer pattern with this aggressive bowling ball. He was three boards left of where he was lined up with the Origin EX on this condition. The box finish provided lots of traction in the midlane and a strong move off the breakpoint. He needed to make very small moves left with his laydown point and his target at the arrows as the pattern started to break down. Staying in the same spot too long resulted in the 4 pin starting to stand, and that is when he would move his feet left to find more oil in the front and create a little more launch angle. This move got the ball down the lane more easily, while still maintaining strong movement off the friction and through the pin deck. The box finish allowed the ball to continue to pick up
