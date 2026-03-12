General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Viking Conquest
|Reviewed:
|July 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RB 94 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple / Grey / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Strobe AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Viking Conquest joins the Viking, Vengeance, and Vengeance Returns in the current 900 Global lineup. This ball is an asymmetrical option for heavy oil, providing more total hook than the Vengeance. It uses the same Strobe AI weight block as the original Viking, but pairs it with a much stronger coverstock. Reserve Blend 94 Solid is the strongest coverstock 900 Global has used, and it is finished with 2000 Abralon. We found this ball to create plenty of traction in the oil while still having a nice shape off the end of the pattern, as well as excellent continuation through the pin deck. The more oil that was on the lane, the better our reactions were with the Viking Conquest.
Stroker
Stroker was beyond happy with the amount of boards he was able to cover on the heavy oil pattern with the Viking Conquest. He had no trouble getting this ball to start up, even on this longer, slicker condition. The dull cover picked up very well in the midlane, allowing for a strong move when the ball got to the friction. He liked how the ball went through the pins, as it had great continuation through the back end and it didn’t get forward as it reached the pocket. This motion gave him excellent pin carry on the fresh and made it very easy to adjust and keep striking as the pattern started to transition. He could move farther left with his laydown point when the ball started to over-hook, gaining more length without feeling like the ball wanted to slide past the breakpoint. He saw the same ball progression as the other two bowlers if he didn’t want to keep moving left. He would start with the Viking Conquest, change to the Vengeance, then
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Viking Conquest Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Viking Conquest vs. 900 Global Cove
- 900 Global Viking Conquest vs. 900 Global Ember
- 900 Global Viking Conquest vs. 900 Global Origin EX
- 900 Global Viking Conquest vs. 900 Global Vengeance
- 900 Global Viking Conquest vs. 900 Global Viking
To compare the 900 Global Viking Conquest to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Viking Conquest Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.