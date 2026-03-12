900 Global Viking Conquest

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Viking Conquest
Reviewed:July 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:RB 94 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Purple / Grey / White
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Core Specs
Name:Strobe AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.016

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Viking Conquest joins the Viking, Vengeance, and Vengeance Returns in the current 900 Global lineup. This ball is an asymmetrical option for heavy oil, providing more total hook than the Vengeance. It uses the same Strobe AI weight block as the original Viking, but pairs it with a much stronger coverstock. Reserve Blend 94 Solid is the strongest coverstock 900 Global has used, and it is finished with 2000 Abralon. We found this ball to create plenty of traction in the oil while still having a nice shape off the end of the pattern, as well as excellent continuation through the pin deck. The more oil that was on the lane, the better our reactions were with the Viking Conquest.

Stroker

Stroker was beyond happy with the amount of boards he was able to cover on the heavy oil pattern with the Viking Conquest. He had no trouble getting this ball to start up, even on this longer, slicker condition. The dull cover picked up very well in the midlane, allowing for a strong move when the ball got to the friction. He liked how the ball went through the pins, as it had great continuation through the back end and it didn’t get forward as it reached the pocket. This motion gave him excellent pin carry on the fresh and made it very easy to adjust and keep striking as the pattern started to transition. He could move farther left with his laydown point when the ball started to over-hook, gaining more length without feeling like the ball wanted to slide past the breakpoint. He saw the same ball progression as the other two bowlers if he didn’t want to keep moving left. He would start with the Viking Conquest, change to the Vengeance, then

900 Global Viking Conquest Comparisons

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Additional 900 Global Viking Conquest Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.