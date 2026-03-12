General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Vengeance Returns
|Reviewed:
|July 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RB 91 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Navy / Ash / Smoke
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Blast AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Vengeance Returns is the much-anticipated follow-up to the Vengeance for 900 Global. In addition to a strong social media campaign, the Vengeance offered a very good ball motion on oily lane conditions. This release uses the same symmetrical Blast AI core shape, with the differences coming in the coverstock material and box finish. The Vengeance Returns uses RB 91 Hybrid, whereas the original used RB 91 Solid. The box finish changes from a sanded 2000 Abralon finish on the original to a Power Edge polish finish on the Vengeance Returns. These changes give the Vengeance Returns more length and more downlane shape compared to the original. We had this ball start up earlier and create more total hook than the other shiny ball in the current 900 Global line, the Viking. The Vengeance Returns was very good for all three of our bowlers on the medium oil pattern, and it also offered good reactions on some of our other test patterns.
Cranker
Cranker really liked the motion he saw from the Vengeance Returns on the fresh medium oil pattern. This ball had the closest motion to the original Zen that he has seen in a while. It provided more traction and total hook, but he saw a similar ball path. The ball cleared the front of the lane easily, picked up very well in the midlane, and was very strong off the end of the pattern. The ball got through the heads very easily, allowing it to make such a strong move downlane. He was also impressed with the amount of traction the ball was able to create in the midlane. The
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900 Global Vengeance Returns Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Vengeance Returns vs. 900 Global Cove
- 900 Global Vengeance Returns vs. 900 Global Ember
- 900 Global Vengeance Returns vs. 900 Global Origin EX
- 900 Global Vengeance Returns vs. 900 Global Vengeance
- 900 Global Vengeance Returns vs. 900 Global Viking
- 900 Global Vengeance Returns vs. 900 Global Viking Conquest
To compare the 900 Global Vengeance Returns to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Vengeance Returns Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.