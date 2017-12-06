General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S72 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Purple / Orange / Grey
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Break Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Tactical Ops rolls into 900 Global’s Preferred 600 Series as one of this season’s new summer releases. It is powered by the Break Asymmetric core that has been seen throughout the 900 Global line since their first release 11 years ago. With the Tactical Ops, this low RG, high differential asymmetrical weight block is surrounded by the S72 Pearl coverstock. This is the pearlized version of the same cover that was seen on the Covert Ops from last summer. The Tactical Ops comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. The differences between the sanded and solid-covered Covert Ops and the Tactical Ops allow these balls to make an excellent combination.
Our testers had the best results with the Tactical Ops on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker and Cranker had just slightly better reactions than Tweener on the fresh. All three testers could get to pocket effortlessly with the box finish, but Stroker and Cranker had a little bit better pin carry. Stroker was starting his ball on 15 on the fresh. ...
