General Info

Brand:
Name:Viking
Reviewed:November 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:RB 90 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Copper / Steel / Deep Purple
Core Specs
Name:Strobe AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.016

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Viking features a new asymmetrical core shape for 900 Global. The new Strobe AI design gives the Viking an RG of 2.51″, a total differential of 0.052″, and an intermediate differential of 0.016″. This is a higher RG, a higher total differential, and a lower intermediate differential than the Eclipse AI core that was used in the Origin and Origin EX. The new core is surrounded by the RB 90 Hybrid coverstock, finished with Power Edge polish, giving the ball a nice combination of traction in the oil and a big motion off the dry. We saw this ball make the corner harder than the recently-discontinued Origin.

Cranker

Cranker liked the amount of back end motion the Viking provided on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could have his angles open in the front of the lane, getting the ball pretty far to the right, and had excellent hitting power. The ball didn’t get too far downlane or lose energy as it went through the pins. He had a surprisingly good amount of traction in the midlane, which allowed the ball to have so much drive and angle at the breakpoint. By the time he had to start moving farther left with his laydown point, there was enough friction to keep the Viking from having any over/under reaction. Toward the end of the session, he could get as far left as he wanted, and the Viking still made the corner and was strong at the back end.

Cranker had the best look out of our bowlers on the heavy oil pattern with the Viking at its polished box finish. He needed to reduce his speed and get straighter with his angles in the front, but he could be very aggressive with his release. The Cove and the

