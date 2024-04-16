General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Origin
|Reviewed:
|November 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RB 93 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Sapphire / Sky / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ellipse Asymmetric AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Origin is a new nameplate with new technology inside and out for 900 Global. The colors on this ball really pop, and the Reserve Blend Batch logo that has been used on recent releases has been replaced by a cleaner 900 Global logo. These aesthetic changes are featured on a brand-new coverstock called RB 93 Hybrid, which is finished with Power Edge polish. This shell surrounds the new Ellipse Asymmetric AI core. This is a low RG (2.48″), high differential (0.050″), and high intermediate differential (0.020″) design that gets the ball revving up quickly off the hand. The new coverstock is extremely aggressive in the midlane, setting the ball up for a big move at the breakpoint and back end. All three of our bowlers had no trouble creating traction on our medium and heavy oil patterns with the Origin.
Stroker
Stroker was very surprised by how many boards he could cover on the heavy oil pattern with the Origin. Usually, shiny bowling balls are either out of play or need to be thrown on a direct path to the headpin. With the Origin, however, Stroker could play a small swing across the second arrow, with a good midlane read and a strong back end reaction. The Origin didn’t go as long as his Harsh Reality Pearl, and it made a much stronger change of direction than the solid Harsh Reality. While the Origin didn’t cover as many boards as the Sublime Focus, it still had no trouble getting to the pocket on this pattern. As the lanes broke down, Stroker started seeing the ball pick up a few feet earlier, which got it through the pin deck even stronger. With such a good look, he had
Additional 900 Global Origin Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.