General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S20 Solid Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Grapnel Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|0.008
The Honey Badger Urethane joins the other Honey Badgers, Badgers, and the Boo-Yah in 900 Global’s Tour Preferred 700 Series line. This ball uses the Grapnel Asymmetric core from the Honey Badger and Honey Badger Claw, which gives it more track flare than the lower differential core in the Boo-Yah. The coverstock is the same S20 Solid Urethane formulation used on the Boo-Yah, finished at a 1000 Abralon surface. This sanded box finish helped it grab the lane early through the oil on our fresh test patterns.
This urethane release was best for all three of our testers on our shortest oil pattern. The added motion at the breakpoint compared to the Boo-Yah gave all three testers better pin carry on the fresh. The stronger change of direction also gave them more room for error getting to the pocket. Stroker was able to play a small swing off his hand, instead of having to point his ball at the pocket. He saw shots that would leave the flat 10 pin with the Boo-Yah get the 6 pin to jump up out of the gutter enough to lean on the 10. Tweener and Cranker were five left
