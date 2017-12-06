General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity Hook Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue / Purple / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.039
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Cutting Edge Hybrid is the dull-finished ball in the new Cutting Edge duo. These balls replace the Edge Dark Purple Solid and Edge Blue Pearl for the new season. This multi-colored hybrid comes out of the box with a duller 500/2000 SiaAir box finish than the polished Cutting Edge Solid. This allows the Cutting Edge Hybrid to create earlier traction in the middle of the lane, with a slightly smother motion at the end of the pattern. The duller box finish also gave all three of our testers more total hook than we saw from the Cutting Edge Solid across all of our test patterns.
Our medium oil pattern provided the best match for the Cutting Edge Hybrid’s sanded box finish. Its Relativity Hook Hybrid cover didn’t start up too early, which kept it from burning up downlane while providing plenty of total hook. Stroker and Tweener had slightly better reactions on the fresh than Cranker. This ball’s rougher surface finish allowed their lower rev rates to get to the pocket easily. Stroker started his ball on 14, crossing 11 at the arrows, and sending it out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was sliding near the center of the lane, setting his ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid vs. Brunswick Cutting Edge Solid
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid vs. Brunswick Magnitude 055
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid vs. Brunswick Method
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid vs. Brunswick Quantum Bias
To compare the Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.