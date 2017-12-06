Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Relativity Hook Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Blue / Purple / Orange
Core Specs
Name:Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.521
Diff:0.039
Int. Diff:0.000

The Cutting Edge Hybrid is the dull-finished ball in the new Cutting Edge duo. These balls replace the Edge Dark Purple Solid and Edge Blue Pearl for the new season. This multi-colored hybrid comes out of the box with a duller 500/2000 SiaAir box finish than the polished Cutting Edge Solid. This allows the Cutting Edge Hybrid to create earlier traction in the middle of the lane, with a slightly smother motion at the end of the pattern. The duller box finish also gave all three of our testers more total hook than we saw from the Cutting Edge Solid across all of our test patterns.

Our medium oil pattern provided the best match for the Cutting Edge Hybrid’s sanded box finish. Its Relativity Hook Hybrid cover didn’t start up too early, which kept it from burning up downlane while providing plenty of total hook. Stroker and Tweener had slightly better reactions on the fresh than Cranker. This ball’s rougher surface finish allowed their lower rev rates to get to the pocket easily. Stroker started his ball on 14, crossing 11 at the arrows, and sending it out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was sliding near the center of the lane, setting his ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.