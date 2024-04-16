General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Vaporize
|Reviewed:
|August 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - EVO Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Carbon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Zone Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Vaporize marks the return of the Zone Asymmetric core design for Brunswick. This older core shape is surrounded by a new coverstock, with the EVO Pearl cover being updated for the Vaporize with HK22C. This ball comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. We found the Vaporize to pick up more in the midlane than the Quantum Evo Pearl and be smoother at the breakpoint downlane. It dug into the oil a bit more, providing a consistent motion when it found the friction. We liked this ball best on our medium oil pattern, but it was an option across all four of the conditions we used it on.
Cranker
Cranker really liked the motion of the Vaporize on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball seemed to rev up quickly, but it didn’t start hooking early. It picked up very hard in the midlane and had a strong move off the dry. While the back end motion was strong, the shape at the breakpoint was smoother than balls like the Quantum Evo Response, the Beyond Infinity, and the two Mindset releases in the current line. He didn’t have to send the Vaporize as far right as those balls to keep it in the pocket. He really liked how well the ball plowed through the oil in the center of the lane on shots that were missed inside of his target. Balls that have more length sometimes hit flat from there, but the Vaporize was able to drive through the pins. Even though he started farther right than he did with the balls that were more responsive off the spot, he was able to keep moving left and opening his angles more as the track opened up. He never saw the Vaporize get lazy downlane or hit weak at the pins. For this
