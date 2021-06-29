General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Melee Jab Midnight Blue
|Reviewed:
|July 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Savvy Hook 3.0 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Midnight Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Melee
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Brunswick Melee Jab Midnight Blue is the newest ball to use the symmetrical Melee core shape. The Savvy Hook 3.0 Pearl cover gives the Melee Jab Midnight Blue a similar amount of length as the Uppercut, but with a stronger motion off the dry. This release isn’t quite as clean or flippy as the Zenith Pearl, but it will clear the fronts much easier than both the Zenith and the new Zenith Hybrid. The Melee Jab Midnight Blue was great for all three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern, but it also saw a good amount of use on the other patterns as well.
Cranker liked this ball best on our medium oil test pattern. He was able to play straighter through the front than he usually starts on this pattern and let the strong back end reaction get his ball up to the pocket. When he started to see too much hook in transition, he moved his feet left and opened up his launch angle to keep striking. The ball continued to be angular enough later in the session for his pin carry to stay at a high percentage. He never felt like the box
