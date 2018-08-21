General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Synthesis Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Cosmic Blue / Purple / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Magnitude 055 High Diff
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Method Solid is the newest addition to Brunswick’s High Performance product line. It joins the original Method, the Vintage Vapor Zone, and the Magnitude 035 Pearl at this price point, and it easily provides more total hook than any of these balls. It pairs the Magnitude 055 High Diff core design with the new Synthesis Solid coverstock. This solid cover is finished with 500 and 2000 SiaAir pads, giving it plenty of teeth for heavy volumes of oil. It gave all three of our testers traction early on the lane, with a blended-out reaction off the breakpoint. The key to success with this ball for our testers was being soft enough at the release to get it through the front of the lane to allow its big move to come in the midlane. The Method Solid excelled as long as there was oil in the front of the lane.
Our heavy oil pattern was best for all three of our testers with the box finish. The Method Solid’s sanded cover easily created traction through the heavy oil volume of this pattern. Cranker played the farthest left on the fresh, starting his Method Solid on the 28 board off his hand. He was crossing 20 at the arrows and had his best reaction by getting
Additional Brunswick Method Solid Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.