General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Perfect Mindset
|Reviewed:
|November 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Evolution Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Melon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mindset
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Perfect Mindset joins Brunswick’s Pro Performance line using an HK22-based version of the Evolution Hybrid coverstock that is paired up with the asymmetrical Mindset core. It comes out of the box at a 500/1500/3000 SiaAir finish, which is smoother than the 500/1500 SiaAir box finish on the original Mindset. Between the change in coverstock and having less surface than the original, the Perfect Mindset provides more length, a stronger change of direction, and less total hook.
Cranker had just a slightly better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked how much traction the Perfect Mindset created in the midlane. He saw a smoother shape than the Ethos and Quantum Evo Response, along with less hook than the original Mindset. The strong back end continuation made it very easy to keep moving left in transition when it came time to find more oil in the front. The box finish was very good for him the entire session. Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the heavy oil pattern as well. His higher rev rate had no trouble creating plenty of motion on this longer pattern, but he did have to play a bit straighter through the front on the fresh. After about a game of use with balls like the Mindset and Infinity, his look got even better. In
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Perfect Mindset Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Perfect Mindset vs. Brunswick Defender Hybrid
- Brunswick Perfect Mindset vs. Brunswick Infinity
- Brunswick Perfect Mindset vs. Brunswick Knock Out Bruiser
- Brunswick Perfect Mindset vs. Brunswick Mindset
- Brunswick Perfect Mindset vs. Brunswick Quantum Evo Response
- Brunswick Perfect Mindset vs. Brunswick Teal Rhino Pro
To compare the Brunswick Perfect Mindset to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Perfect Mindset Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.