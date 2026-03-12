General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Purple Rhino Pro
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Savvy Hook 4.0 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vintage Light Bulb
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.568
|Diff:
|0.032
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Purple Rhino Pro is the latest remake of a retro nameplate for Brunswick. It uses the Savvy Hook 4.0 Solid coverstock that has been previously used on the Ethos Solid and the Knock Out Bruiser. This solid cover is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Purple Rhino Pro shares the Vintage Light Bulb symmetrical core shape with the Teal Rhino Pro and Ivory Rhino Pro releases. This is a very high RG (2.568″) and low differential (0.032″) design, providing easy length and a smooth motion off the friction. This ball offers a much different motion than many other bowling balls on the market today. While many releases are offering more total hook or more response off the friction, the Purple Rhino Pro is a controllable option that can help bowlers stay out of trouble when the best line to the pocket is straighter and more direct. This ball won’t be ideal for all situations, but it will be a very useful piece when it’s in play.
Cranker
Cranker easily had the best reaction of our three bowlers on the medium oil test pattern. He got a little softer with his speed, but he could catch the Purple Rhino Pro all he wanted at the bottom of the swing without seeing it overreact when it got to the dry toward the outside part of the lane or at the end of the pattern. While the motion was smoother than many other balls, he still had plenty of continuation that let the ball drive strongly through the pin deck. When the ball started over-hooking, he could move left with
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Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro vs. Brunswick Alert
- Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro vs. Brunswick Combat Solid
- Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro vs. Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black
- Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro vs. Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black
- Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro vs. Brunswick Strategy Logic
- Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro vs. Brunswick Warning Alert
To compare the Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.