Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Purple Rhino Pro
Reviewed:October 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Savvy Hook 4.0 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Purple
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Core Specs
Name:Vintage Light Bulb
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.568
Diff:0.032
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Purple Rhino Pro is the latest remake of a retro nameplate for Brunswick. It uses the Savvy Hook 4.0 Solid coverstock that has been previously used on the Ethos Solid and the Knock Out Bruiser. This solid cover is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Purple Rhino Pro shares the Vintage Light Bulb symmetrical core shape with the Teal Rhino Pro and Ivory Rhino Pro releases. This is a very high RG (2.568″) and low differential (0.032″) design, providing easy length and a smooth motion off the friction. This ball offers a much different motion than many other bowling balls on the market today. While many releases are offering more total hook or more response off the friction, the Purple Rhino Pro is a controllable option that can help bowlers stay out of trouble when the best line to the pocket is straighter and more direct. This ball won’t be ideal for all situations, but it will be a very useful piece when it’s in play.

Cranker

Cranker easily had the best reaction of our three bowlers on the medium oil test pattern. He got a little softer with his speed, but he could catch the Purple Rhino Pro all he wanted at the bottom of the swing without seeing it overreact when it got to the dry toward the outside part of the lane or at the end of the pattern. While the motion was smoother than many other balls, he still had plenty of continuation that let the ball drive strongly through the pin deck. When the ball started over-hooking, he could move left with

Additional Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.