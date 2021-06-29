General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Stellar
|Reviewed:
|August 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Activator Plus 2.0 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Royal / Ice / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Versa Max
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.540
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The new Brunswick Stellar uses a hybrid version of the Activator Plus 2.0 coverstock that is wrapped around the symmetrical Versa Max core. This is a higher RG (2.540″) and high differential (0.052″) design that provides plenty of track flare, but without causing the ball to start up too early. With its box finish of 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, the Stellar performed well for our testers when it was able to see some friction across our test patterns.
Tweener had a great reaction on our fresh medium oil pattern with the Stellar. It allowed him to start two boards right with his feet from where he lined up with the Melee Jab Midnight Blue and let him stay farther outside compared to the Knock Out and Zenith Hybrid throughout the session. In transition, the Stellar provided plenty of hit at the pins while covering fewer total boards than those balls as Tweener made small moves to the inside with his feet and eyes. Tweener also liked the reaction of the Stellar on the dry test pattern. His higher speed was a big plus in getting the ball far enough down the lane before it changed directions. He liked that the ball
