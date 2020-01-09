General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Vapor Zone Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|January 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Activator Plus 2.0 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Emerald / Silver / Purple
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Zone Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Vapor Zone Hybrid uses the Activator Plus 2.0 Hybrid coverstock along with the Zone Asymmetric core design that was found in the Vintage Vapor Zone and the Vapor Zone Solid. Activator Plus 2.0 has been used previously on the Hero and on the previous Vapor Zone releases, but this is the first time it has been used in a hybrid version. The 500/3000 SiaAir box finish gives this ball strong hook in the midlane, while the hybrid cover helps it retain enough energy to make a strong move at the end of the pattern.
The traction we saw from the sanded coverstock and the early-revving action of the low RG core made this ball ideal for the higher oil volume test pattern, with Cranker and Tweener really liking their ball motions. Cranker started his ball on 28 at release, with a target over the middle arrow and a breakpoint on board eight. He had plenty of recovery at the back end and room for error at the breakpoint. Tweener also took full advantage of the Vapor Zone Hybrid’s downlane motion, laying his ball down on 20, crossing the third arrow, and targeting eight at
