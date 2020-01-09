Brunswick Vapor Zone Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Vapor Zone Hybrid
Reviewed:January 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Activator Plus 2.0 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Emerald / Silver / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Zone Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.478
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.017

The Vapor Zone Hybrid uses the Activator Plus 2.0 Hybrid coverstock along with the Zone Asymmetric core design that was found in the Vintage Vapor Zone and the Vapor Zone Solid. Activator Plus 2.0 has been used previously on the Hero and on the previous Vapor Zone releases, but this is the first time it has been used in a hybrid version. The 500/3000 SiaAir box finish gives this ball strong hook in the midlane, while the hybrid cover helps it retain enough energy to make a strong move at the end of the pattern.

The traction we saw from the sanded coverstock and the early-revving action of the low RG core made this ball ideal for the higher oil volume test pattern, with Cranker and Tweener really liking their ball motions. Cranker started his ball on 28 at release, with a target over the middle arrow and a breakpoint on board eight. He had plenty of recovery at the back end and room for error at the breakpoint. Tweener also took full advantage of the Vapor Zone Hybrid’s downlane motion, laying his ball down on 20, crossing the third arrow, and targeting eight at

Additional Brunswick Vapor Zone Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.