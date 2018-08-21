General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Activator Plus 2.0 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Plum / Black / Navy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Zone Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Vapor Zone Solid uses the same Zone Asymmetric core shape as the Vintage Vapor Zone, but this version uses the Activator Plus 2.0 Solid coverstock. This cover, which is factory-finished with 500/2000 SiaAir, is very aggressive in the midlane while offering a strong move at the breakpoint and back end. The Vapor Zone Solid’s cover and core combination gave us more angle downlane than both the Method and Method Solid.
All three of our testers had a fantastic look to the pocket on our heavy oil pattern, as the Vintage Vapor Zone let them all play to their strengths. Stroker played the straightest up the lane on the fresh. His ball started on 11 off his hand, crossing 10 at the arrows on its way to the eight board downlane. While he wasn’t covering a lot of boards, this is his comfort zone and he had excellent pin carry. Tweener was also in his favorite part of the lane on the fresh. He started his ball on 16 at the release, targeted 12 at the arrows, and used eight as his breakpoint. Cranker used a similar breakpoint as the other two testers, with a laydown point on board 32 and a target around the middle arrow. All three testers had plenty of hook through this pattern’s heavy oil volume and could be aggressive with their ball speeds without ever seeing their balls show any
