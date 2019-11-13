General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Savvy Hook Solid 2.0
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|360 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Steel Grey
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cynosure
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.471
|Diff:
|0.032
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Phantom is the latest release in Brunswick’s Vintage line that brings back favorites from the past with updated technology. The Vintage Phantom is only the same in name and logo from the past version. It uses the new symmetrical Cynosure weight block, which has a low RG (2.471″) and low differential (0.032″) design that gives the Phantom a lower RG than the True Motion. The new Savvy Hook Solid 2.0 coverstock updates the cover featured in the Melee line. This smooth reactive cover is prepped from the factory with a rough finishing process of 360 and 1000 SiaAir, providing more hook and continuation than the True Motion’s urethane cover.
The Vintage Phantom’s low-flaring core and slower-response cover matched up best on the short oil test pattern. All three testers saw similarity to a urethane reaction on the fresh, with the biggest difference in motion compared to urethane coming later in the session. Similar to the True Motion, the Vintage Phantom picked up early, providing a strong, smooth arc and setting up in front of the pocket. Even Cranker needed to stay fairly square through the front of the lane, because this ball doesn’t
