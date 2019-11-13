Brunswick Vintage Phantom

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Savvy Hook Solid 2.0
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:360 / 1000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Steel Grey
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Cynosure
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.471
Diff:0.032
Int. Diff:0.000

The Phantom is the latest release in Brunswick’s Vintage line that brings back favorites from the past with updated technology. The Vintage Phantom is only the same in name and logo from the past version. It uses the new symmetrical Cynosure weight block, which has a low RG (2.471″) and low differential (0.032″) design that gives the Phantom a lower RG than the True Motion. The new Savvy Hook Solid 2.0 coverstock updates the cover featured in the Melee line. This smooth reactive cover is prepped from the factory with a rough finishing process of 360 and 1000 SiaAir, providing more hook and continuation than the True Motion’s urethane cover.

The Vintage Phantom’s low-flaring core and slower-response cover matched up best on the short oil test pattern. All three testers saw similarity to a urethane reaction on the fresh, with the biggest difference in motion compared to urethane coming later in the session. Similar to the True Motion, the Vintage Phantom picked up early, providing a strong, smooth arc and setting up in front of the pocket. Even Cranker needed to stay fairly square through the front of the lane, because this ball doesn’t

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.