General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Cuda PowerCOR Pearl
|Reviewed:
|July 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - ERT Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Maroon / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cuda PowerCOR
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Cuda PowerCOR Pearl joins Columbia 300’s High Performance line for the upcoming season. This new ball shares the Cuda PowerCOR symmetrical core shape with the solid Cuda PowerCOR, and it uses the HK22-based formulation of the ERT Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the Madness. It comes out of the box with final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, resulting in a very glossy finish. Between the core design and the shiny pearl coverstock, the Cuda PowerCOR Pearl effortlessly gets to the breakpoint, with a strong move off the friction that matches up nicely on medium to drier conditions.
Stroker really appreciated the strength at the breakpoint that the Cuda PowerCOR Pearl provided on the fresh medium oil pattern. His misses to the right gave him plenty of recovery, and the easy length made the transition pretty easy to handle. He didn’t have to move his feet very much to get more length from the ball when the track started to open up. This ball allowed him to stay farther right and straighter with his angles than the Madness or Top Speed. Stroker had the best reaction on the dry pattern out of the three bowlers using the Cuda PowerCOR Pearl. His softer release kept the ball from being too jumpy downlane on the shorter oil. He started with the same line that he used on the medium pattern, but he saw less hold. As long as he projected the ball outside, he had plenty of length and a strong downlane motion. His reaction improved as oil got pushed farther down the lane, giving him more hold without decreasing his recovery from outside. The strong response to the dry was a bit difficult to control for Stroker on the flatter sport pattern. It was very easy for
Columbia 300 Cuda PowerCOR Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
Additional Columbia 300 Cuda PowerCOR Pearl Resources
