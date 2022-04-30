Columbia 300 Madness

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Madness
Reviewed:March 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - ERT Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Yellow / Black / Bronze
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Craze
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.495
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.012

The Madness pairs new elements with a familiar coverstock to create a new skid/flip beast in the Columbia 300 line. ERT Pearl was used previously on the Dynamic Swing Pearl, but the coverstock on the Madness adds Brunswick’s HK22 base material to the formulation. This new cover is poured around the new asymmetrical Craze core, which is a low RG and medium-high differential design. For our three bowlers, the changes to the cover and core gave us more length and a sharper move off the dry compared to the already-angular Top Speed. The Madness was just under the Top Speed in total hook, helping it match up best to our medium oil test pattern.

Cranker really liked the shape the Madness created for him on the fresh medium oil condition. The ball was very strong at the end of the pattern, but it still gave him enough traction in the midlane to keep it from over-skidding in the oil. He could start the ball deeper in the pattern, crossing the third arrow and getting the ball out to seven at the breakpoint. The Madness was much quicker off the dry than the Dynamic Swing, while providing more total hook than the Power Torq Pearl and Messenger PowerCOR Pearl. The cover on the Madness was strong enough for him to create hook in the midlane, which kept the ball from having too much length on the fresh. As good as his reaction was on the fresh, it only got better as the pattern started to see some transition and the friction in the track area started to create more room for error to the right downlane. Cranker’s higher rev rate allowed him to have the best reaction of our three bowlers on the heavy oil pattern, but he needed to reduce his speed to give the ball enough

Additional Columbia 300 Madness Resources

Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.