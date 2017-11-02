General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Bend-It Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Midnight Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Resurgence
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Columbia 300 Eruption Pro Blue brings back the Modified Resurgence weight block from previous Eruption Pro bowling balls and pairs it with the Bend-It Solid coverstock. This medium RG, lower differential core shape will allow the Eruption Pro Blue to rev up very strong in the midlane without jumping off the breakpoint. The Bend-It cover will provide more hook than CR300 coverstocks from the previous Eruption Pros. This coverstock formulation is seen across the Yellow Line for Columbia 300, allowing the different core designs and box finishes to dictate the changes in motion among the balls in this line. The Eruption Pro Blue comes out of the box finished with 1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish.
This ball was best for our testers on our medium length, medium volume test pattern. Cranker liked his reaction best with the box finish. This ball provided easy length for him, but without being too angular downlane. He liked that he could be aggressive at the bottom of his swing without seeing the polished cover either over-skid and miss the breakpoint or hook too hard off the dry. He saw his Eruption Pro Blue be smoother at the breakpoint than his Juke, making ...
