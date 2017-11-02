columbia-300-eruption-pro-blue

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Bend-It Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Midnight Blue
Core Specs
Name:Modified Resurgence
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.036
Int. Diff:0.000

The Columbia 300 Eruption Pro Blue brings back the Modified Resurgence weight block from previous Eruption Pro bowling balls and pairs it with the Bend-It Solid coverstock. This medium RG, lower differential core shape will allow the Eruption Pro Blue to rev up very strong in the midlane without jumping off the breakpoint. The Bend-It cover will provide more hook than CR300 coverstocks from the previous Eruption Pros. This coverstock formulation is seen across the Yellow Line for Columbia 300, allowing the different core designs and box finishes to dictate the changes in motion among the balls in this line. The Eruption Pro Blue comes out of the box finished with 1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish.

This ball was best for our testers on our medium length, medium volume test pattern. Cranker liked his reaction best with the box finish. This ball provided easy length for him, but without being too angular downlane. He liked that he could be aggressive at the bottom of his swing without seeing the polished cover either over-skid and miss the breakpoint or hook too hard off the dry. He saw his Eruption Pro Blue be smoother at the breakpoint than his Juke, making ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.