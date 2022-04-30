General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Chill
|Reviewed:
|July 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Flip Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Light Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Diva 2.0
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.495
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The DV8 Chill features a weight block that has been used in previous releases and combines it with a new cover formulation. The new solid version of the Inciter Max Flip coverstock is paired with the Diva 2.0 symmetrical weight block to create a product that provides a strong and consistent motion to the pocket. The 500/1500/3000 SiaAir box finish gave all three bowlers plenty of total hook on our heavy oil test pattern, with a smoother motion than balls like the Hellcat XLR8 and Trouble Maker.
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three testers using the Chill on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The ball revved up easily off his hand, creating a strong midlane move with a strong, smooth arc at the breakpoint. The Chill offered excellent continuation for him, providing much more total motion than the glossier Diamond Diva and Captiv8 on this pattern. As the oil started breaking down, Stroker moved a single board left with his laydown, and that was all it took to get the ball back into the pocket. The reduction in hook compared to balls like the Verge Solid allowed him to stay straighter with his angles, playing right into his strengths. Stroker also liked the Chill more than the other two testers on the medium oil pattern. He played this condition nearly identically to the heavy oil pattern, seeing the same motion. While he started in the same part of the lane,
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Chill Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Chill vs. DV8 Brutal Collision
- DV8 Chill vs. DV8 Captiv8
- DV8 Chill vs. DV8 Diamond Diva
- DV8 Chill vs. DV8 Hellcat
- DV8 Chill vs. DV8 Trouble Maker
- DV8 Chill vs. DV8 Verge Solid
To compare the DV8 Chill to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Chill Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.