General Info

Brand:
Name:Chill
Reviewed:July 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:Inciter Max Flip Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Purple / Light Blue
Core Specs
Name:Diva 2.0
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.495
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.000

The DV8 Chill features a weight block that has been used in previous releases and combines it with a new cover formulation. The new solid version of the Inciter Max Flip coverstock is paired with the Diva 2.0 symmetrical weight block to create a product that provides a strong and consistent motion to the pocket. The 500/1500/3000 SiaAir box finish gave all three bowlers plenty of total hook on our heavy oil test pattern, with a smoother motion than balls like the Hellcat XLR8 and Trouble Maker.

Stroker had the best reaction out of our three testers using the Chill on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The ball revved up easily off his hand, creating a strong midlane move with a strong, smooth arc at the breakpoint. The Chill offered excellent continuation for him, providing much more total motion than the glossier Diamond Diva and Captiv8 on this pattern. As the oil started breaking down, Stroker moved a single board left with his laydown, and that was all it took to get the ball back into the pocket. The reduction in hook compared to balls like the Verge Solid allowed him to stay straighter with his angles, playing right into his strengths. Stroker also liked the Chill more than the other two testers on the medium oil pattern. He played this condition nearly identically to the heavy oil pattern, seeing the same motion. While he started in the same part of the lane,

