General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Diamond Diva
|Reviewed:
|June 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Flip
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Pink / Black Diamond
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Diva 2.0
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.495
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The release of the Diamond Diva marks the return of a very successful nameplate to the DV8 line, with an updated core and coverstock. The new Diva 2.0 core features a lower RG than the original, and it is wrapped in the hybrid version of the Inciter Max Flip coverstock that was previously used on the Hell Raiser Return. It comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, providing moderate length and a strong overall reaction. While our testers had a good reaction on the fresh with this ball, all three of them liked it more and more as our patterns broke down in transition and had more free hook available.
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. The box finish allowed him to play tighter angles through the front and use the strong reaction at the breakpoint to get the ball through the pins. This ball did little to change the pattern on its own, which allowed him to stay in the same part of the lane for the majority of the session.
Additional DV8 Diamond Diva Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.