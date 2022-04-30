General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Verge Solid
|Reviewed:
|October 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Traction
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Orange / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Threshold
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.476
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The new Verge Solid from DV8 is a brightly-colored bowling ball that will be seen going down the lane from any place in the bowling center. This vibrant orange ball uses the symmetrical Threshold core shape that was found in the original Verge wrapped in the Inciter Max Traction coverstock from the Damn Good Verge and Hell Raiser Blaze. The Verge Solid comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1000/1500 SiaAir finish that loves oil and provides plenty of hook.
Stroker liked how easily this ball created friction on the fresh heavy oil pattern, resulting in a strong motion and a big move on the back end. The Verge Solid is one of the few balls that allowed him to send the ball away from the pocket and get recovery on this slicker condition. While the reaction he saw on this pattern was smoother than the Hellcat at the breakpoint, he was able to see more overall hook with the Verge Solid at the box finish. This ball was a step up in total motion than the Damn Good Verge and it allowed him to use much more open angles later in the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Verge Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Verge Solid vs. DV8 Collision
- DV8 Verge Solid vs. DV8 Damn Good Verge
- DV8 Verge Solid vs. DV8 Damn Good Verge Pearl
- DV8 Verge Solid vs. DV8 Hell Raiser Blaze
- DV8 Verge Solid vs. DV8 Hellcat
- DV8 Verge Solid vs. DV8 Medusa
- DV8 Verge Solid vs. DV8 Verge
To compare the DV8 Verge Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Verge Solid Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.