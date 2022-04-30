dv8 verge solid

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Verge Solid
Reviewed:October 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Inciter Max Traction
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Orange / White
Core Specs
Name:Threshold
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.476
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.000

The new Verge Solid from DV8 is a brightly-colored bowling ball that will be seen going down the lane from any place in the bowling center. This vibrant orange ball uses the symmetrical Threshold core shape that was found in the original Verge wrapped in the Inciter Max Traction coverstock from the Damn Good Verge and Hell Raiser Blaze. The Verge Solid comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1000/1500 SiaAir finish that loves oil and provides plenty of hook.

Stroker liked how easily this ball created friction on the fresh heavy oil pattern, resulting in a strong motion and a big move on the back end. The Verge Solid is one of the few balls that allowed him to send the ball away from the pocket and get recovery on this slicker condition. While the reaction he saw on this pattern was smoother than the Hellcat at the breakpoint, he was able to see more overall hook with the Verge Solid at the box finish. This ball was a step up in total motion than the Damn Good Verge and it allowed him to use much more open angles later in the

