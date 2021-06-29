DV8 Hell Raiser Blaze

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hell Raiser Blaze
Reviewed:July 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Inciter Max Traction
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir
Color:Orange / Yellow / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Hell Raiser DOT
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.537
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.016

The Hell Raiser Blaze gives DV8 fans a sanded solid coverstock option to complement the long and strong Hell Raiser Return. This ball uses the same asymmetrical Hell Raiser DOT core design as the Hell Raiser Return, but this version features the Inciter Max Traction coverstock that was found on the Damn Good Verge. This solid cover comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1000 SiaAir finish that grabs the lane very quickly, while the weight block provides a large flare potential for maximum traction. At the box finish, this ball is extremely strong and smooth, handling the volume of our heaviest oil test pattern with ease, and even needing some surface changes to help tame it down.

Stroker had the best reaction on the fresh heavy oil pattern out of the three testers. His lower rev rate style helped his ball retain energy, but he still had all the hook he needed on this high oil volume condition. His Hell Raiser Blaze provided more hook than the Damn Good Verge and was much earlier than the Hell Raiser Return. When the track area

DV8 Hell Raiser Blaze Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Hell Raiser Blaze to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.