General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Hell Raiser Blaze
|Reviewed:
|July 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Traction
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Orange / Yellow / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hell Raiser DOT
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.537
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Hell Raiser Blaze gives DV8 fans a sanded solid coverstock option to complement the long and strong Hell Raiser Return. This ball uses the same asymmetrical Hell Raiser DOT core design as the Hell Raiser Return, but this version features the Inciter Max Traction coverstock that was found on the Damn Good Verge. This solid cover comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1000 SiaAir finish that grabs the lane very quickly, while the weight block provides a large flare potential for maximum traction. At the box finish, this ball is extremely strong and smooth, handling the volume of our heaviest oil test pattern with ease, and even needing some surface changes to help tame it down.
Stroker had the best reaction on the fresh heavy oil pattern out of the three testers. His lower rev rate style helped his ball retain energy, but he still had all the hook he needed on this high oil volume condition. His Hell Raiser Blaze provided more hook than the Damn Good Verge and was much earlier than the Hell Raiser Return. When the track area
