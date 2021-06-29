General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Damn Good Verge Pearl
|Reviewed:
|April 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Purple Sparkle
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Threshold MD
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.467
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Damn Good Verge Pearl joins the Damn Good Verge and the Medusa at the upper mid-performance price point for DV8. This new release uses the same Threshold MD symmetrical core design from the original Damn Good Verge, wrapped in the Inciter Pearl coverstock that is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Polish. This shell provides more length and a sharper back end shape than its solid predecessor, which nicely complements the other balls in the DV8 product line.
Cranker had a good look from deep inside on the medium oil pattern. The shiny pearlized shell wasn’t as versatile for him as the Damn Good Verge, but he still had plenty of success with what this ball could do, as it let him hook the lane with ease. The ball was very clean through the front with a nice move at the end of the pattern. Cranker’s look improved as the lanes broke down, with the ball reading the increased friction and giving him even more area. The ball served as a perfect option after throwing the Damn Good Verge or other duller balls, providing a smoother reaction than the Medusa or Collision for
