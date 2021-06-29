DV8 Damn Good Verge Pearl

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Damn Good Verge Pearl
Reviewed:April 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Inciter Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
Color:Purple Sparkle
Core Specs
Name:Threshold MD
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.467
Diff:0.037
The Damn Good Verge Pearl joins the Damn Good Verge and the Medusa at the upper mid-performance price point for DV8. This new release uses the same Threshold MD symmetrical core design from the original Damn Good Verge, wrapped in the Inciter Pearl coverstock that is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Polish. This shell provides more length and a sharper back end shape than its solid predecessor, which nicely complements the other balls in the DV8 product line.

Cranker had a good look from deep inside on the medium oil pattern. The shiny pearlized shell wasn’t as versatile for him as the Damn Good Verge, but he still had plenty of success with what this ball could do, as it let him hook the lane with ease. The ball was very clean through the front with a nice move at the end of the pattern. Cranker’s look improved as the lanes broke down, with the ball reading the increased friction and giving him even more area. The ball served as a perfect option after throwing the Damn Good Verge or other duller balls, providing a smoother reaction than the Medusa or Collision for

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.