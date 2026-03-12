General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Double Trouble
|Reviewed:
|April 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Havoc Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue / White / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dualistic
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.496
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The DV8 Double Trouble is the latest evolution of the Trouble Maker line. It shares the symmetrical Dualistic weight block with the Trouble Makers, which is a core shape that was designed for bowlers who don’t use a thumb hole. The coverstock has been changed to the HK22 – Havoc Pearl formulation. This pearlized cover is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, allowing it to clear the front of the lane easily and make a big move when it finds the friction.
Cranker
Cranker saw his best reaction with the Double Trouble on the medium oil pattern. He liked the amount of traction the ball created in the midlane, considering that it has a shiny box finish. This kept the ball from getting too far down the lane, allowing for a strong move for him when it came out of the pattern. This ball was a good four boards stronger than his Trouble Maker Pearl on the fresh. He didn’t have as much length as he saw from the Heckler Hybrid, which kept him from seeing over/under as the track area started to open up. He could easily move left with his laydown point and still had enough traction to keep striking with the Double Trouble. He didn’t need to make any changes to the surface on this pattern. He was able to make the move farther left when the ball started finishing too high in the pocket and leaving 4 pins. He could ball-down into
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DV8 Double Trouble Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Double Trouble vs. DV8 Dark Side
- DV8 Double Trouble vs. DV8 Dark Side Curse
- DV8 Double Trouble vs. DV8 Hater Pearl
- DV8 Double Trouble vs. DV8 Heckler Hybrid
- DV8 Double Trouble vs. DV8 Mantra Solid
- DV8 Double Trouble vs. DV8 Severe Collision
To compare the DV8 Double Trouble to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Double Trouble Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.