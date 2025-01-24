General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Heckler Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|December 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - Maximum Havoc
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue / Violet / Yellow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Unholy
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.504
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The DV8 Heckler Hybrid swaps the solid version of HK22C – Maximum Havoc that was used on the original Heckler for the hybrid version. The box finish has also been changed from the sanded 500/2000 SiaAir finish on the original to 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound on this new release. Both balls use the asymmetrical Unholy core shape, which is a high-flaring core with a moderate intermediate differential. We saw very easy length from the Heckler Hybrid and a strong move when it came out of the pattern. This ball was best for us on our medium oil pattern, and it got better as our patterns broke down for all three of our testers.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers with the Heckler Hybrid on the fresh medium oil pattern. Playing straighter angles up the second arrow gave him a very good look to the pocket. If he missed right of target downlane, the ball made a very strong move and was very strong through the pins. With his straighter angles, his misses left of target into the heavier oil were direct enough toward the pocket to still get there. These shots hit lighter, sending the headpin to the left sidewall and into the pins on the left side of the deck. As the pattern started to break down, the Heckler Hybrid had no trouble continuing to get through the front of the lane effortlessly. He really liked how well the ball retained energy and recovered at the back end. He saw very little transition with the Heckler Hybrid on this pattern. He made very small moves left with his laydown point when the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Heckler Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Heckler Hybrid vs. DV8 Dark Side
- DV8 Heckler Hybrid vs. DV8 Hater Pearl
- DV8 Heckler Hybrid vs. DV8 Heckler
- DV8 Heckler Hybrid vs. DV8 Mantra Solid
- DV8 Heckler Hybrid vs. DV8 Severe Collision
- DV8 Heckler Hybrid vs. DV8 Trouble Maker Solid
To compare the DV8 Heckler Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Heckler Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.