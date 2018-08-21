General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Control Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Light Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.528
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The DV8 Tactic Control uses a new two-color urethane coverstock called Control Urethane that comes out of the box at a sanded 500/3000 SiaAir finish. On the inside is the Turmoil Symmetric weight block, which is the same shape used previously on the Turmoil Solid and Turmoil Pearl. The Tactic Control was more responsive downlane than what we typically see out of urethane balls. The added motion off the breakpoint and the added continuation at the back end helped even our lower rev rate testers strike often on our test patterns. This ball offers less hook than the Turmoils, which comes in handy on shorter oil patterns, or on league night in centers that are notorious for having hooking lanes.
The Tactic Control is best for playing straighter angles while keeping the ball in front of you. Cranker saw added movement off the breakpoint on our dry pattern that let him play a bigger swing than the other two testers. This ball has a smoother box finish than many other urethane balls, and this helped it to clear the front of the lane more easily. Cranker started his ball just left of 20 off his hand, sending it over the third arrow and all the way out to five at the breakpoint. With other symmetrical urethane balls, he was forced farther right than ...
