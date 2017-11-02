General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|N-Forcer
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Orange / Light Blue Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hitman Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.524
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Hitman is the latest high performance release from DV8 and, unlike the Pitbull and Pitbull Growl that came before it at this price point, it features a pearlized coverstock. The N-Forcer cover comes out of the box at a 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finish that easily pushes it farther down the lane than any DV8 high performance release since the Grudge Pearl. On the inside, this ball features the new Hitman Low RG Asymmetric core design that gives it an RG of 2.524″, a total differential of 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.020″. Thanks in part to its pearlized coverstock, our testers all agreed that the Hitman had more length and more back end motion than both the original Pitbull and the Pitbull Growl.
Even though it clears the front of the lane easier than the Pitbull releases, the Hitman is still strong enough to handle heavier volume patterns. All three of our testers enjoyed their reactions on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. Their angles were tighter through the front of the lane, but they all saw a sharper motion off the breakpoint because of the Hitman’s pearlized cover with Crown Factory Compound box finish. While the Pitbull and the Growl provided more traction through the oil, the Hitman ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Hitman Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Hitman vs. DV8 Creed
- DV8 Hitman vs. DV8 Freakshow Flip
- DV8 Hitman vs. DV8 Pitbull
- DV8 Hitman vs. DV8 Pitbull Growl
To compare the DV8 Hitman to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Hitman Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.