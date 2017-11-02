DV8 Hitman

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:N-Forcer
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Orange / Light Blue Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Hitman Low RG Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.524
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.020

The Hitman is the latest high performance release from DV8 and, unlike the Pitbull and Pitbull Growl that came before it at this price point, it features a pearlized coverstock. The N-Forcer cover comes out of the box at a 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finish that easily pushes it farther down the lane than any DV8 high performance release since the Grudge Pearl. On the inside, this ball features the new Hitman Low RG Asymmetric core design that gives it an RG of 2.524″, a total differential of 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.020″. Thanks in part to its pearlized coverstock, our testers all agreed that the Hitman had more length and more back end motion than both the original Pitbull and the Pitbull Growl.

Even though it clears the front of the lane easier than the Pitbull releases, the Hitman is still strong enough to handle heavier volume patterns. All three of our testers enjoyed their reactions on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. Their angles were tighter through the front of the lane, but they all saw a sharper motion off the breakpoint because of the Hitman’s pearlized cover with Crown Factory Compound box finish. While the Pitbull and the Growl provided more traction through the oil, the Hitman ...

DV8 Hitman Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Hitman to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Hitman Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.