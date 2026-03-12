DV8 Intense Collision

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Intense Collision
Reviewed:September 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 - Havoc Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Slate / Pink
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Collision
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.462
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.019

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The DV8 Intense Collision uses the asymmetrical Collision weight block and the HK22C2 – Havoc Pearl coverstock. Every ball in the Collision nameplate has used this weight block, and all have performed very well. These balls have continued to see upgrades to the coverstock over the years, with the Intense Collision being the first version to feature the HK22C2 package. It is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, allowing the pearlized cover to clear the front, create big traction in the midlane, and unload at the back end. The past Collision balls have sometimes gotten lost in the shuffle of multiple releases, but they’ve offered very good performance. The Intense Collision continues that performance trend, as it gave all three bowlers a great look on the fresh medium oil pattern, and it was a good option to ball-down to on the heavy oil and sport conditions.

Cranker

Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Intense Collision. It allowed him to line up between where he was with the Double Trouble and the Heckler Taunt on the fresh. He needed to make sure not to get this ball too far right, or it wanted to over-hook when it hit the dry. Moving his eyes farther left kept his angles tighter in the front and gave him an excellent reaction on this condition. When the pattern started to break down, his motion got even better. Oil started pushing down the lane and giving him hold from farther right instead of overreaction. The ball still had plenty of traction in the middle of the lane, avoiding any over/under on this condition. The Intense Collision was stronger than the Double Trouble and Dark Side Curse, allowing Cranker to start the ball farther left and cover more

Additional DV8 Intense Collision Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.