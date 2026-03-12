General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Intense Collision
|Reviewed:
|September 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 - Havoc Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Slate / Pink
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Collision
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.462
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The DV8 Intense Collision uses the asymmetrical Collision weight block and the HK22C2 – Havoc Pearl coverstock. Every ball in the Collision nameplate has used this weight block, and all have performed very well. These balls have continued to see upgrades to the coverstock over the years, with the Intense Collision being the first version to feature the HK22C2 package. It is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, allowing the pearlized cover to clear the front, create big traction in the midlane, and unload at the back end. The past Collision balls have sometimes gotten lost in the shuffle of multiple releases, but they’ve offered very good performance. The Intense Collision continues that performance trend, as it gave all three bowlers a great look on the fresh medium oil pattern, and it was a good option to ball-down to on the heavy oil and sport conditions.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Intense Collision. It allowed him to line up between where he was with the Double Trouble and the Heckler Taunt on the fresh. He needed to make sure not to get this ball too far right, or it wanted to over-hook when it hit the dry. Moving his eyes farther left kept his angles tighter in the front and gave him an excellent reaction on this condition. When the pattern started to break down, his motion got even better. Oil started pushing down the lane and giving him hold from farther right instead of overreaction. The ball still had plenty of traction in the middle of the lane, avoiding any over/under on this condition. The Intense Collision was stronger than the Double Trouble and Dark Side Curse, allowing Cranker to start the ball farther left and cover more
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Intense Collision Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Intense Collision vs. DV8 Dark Side Curse
- DV8 Intense Collision vs. DV8 Double Trouble
- DV8 Intense Collision vs. DV8 Heckler Hybrid
- DV8 Intense Collision vs. DV8 Heckler Taunt
- DV8 Intense Collision vs. DV8 Mantra Solid
- DV8 Intense Collision vs. DV8 Severe Collision
- DV8 Intense Collision vs. DV8 Violent Collision
To compare the DV8 Intense Collision to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Intense Collision Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.