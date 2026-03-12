General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Heckler Taunt
|Reviewed:
|June 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Maximum Havoc Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Lavander / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Unholy
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.504
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The DV8 Heckler Taunt is the third ball to use the symmetrical Unholy core design, with each of the three being paired up with a different coverstock. This ball uses Maximum Havoc Hybrid without any HK22 or HK22C. It is finished with 500/1000/2000 SiaAir, which helped it easily create hook through the oil on our slickest conditions. The medium RG core shape kept the ball from losing too much energy at the back end and kept it from hitting flat. This ball was smoother off the spot than the glossier-finished balls in the current DV8 line, such as the Heckler Hybrid, the Dark Side Curse, and the Double Trouble. This motion helped blend out over/under reaction and provided a very good motion on our heavy oil pattern.
Stroker
Stroker was surprised by how easily the Heckler Taunt was able to dig into the lane on the fresh heavy oil pattern. It read the midlane extremely well, getting up to the pocket and through the pins even when he felt like he was too far up the back of the ball at the release. He didn’t feel like it was possible for him to overthrow the ball and have it miss the breakpoint. Between the aggressive coverstock, dull box finish, and large flare potential, he had plenty of traction to slow the ball down enough for it to make a nice move at the end of the pattern. As the oil in the front started to go away, he needed to move his laydown point farther left to find a little more oil. The early friction made the ball want to start a little too quickly, and it didn’t get through the pins as well as it did on the fresh. Once he found a little more oil
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DV8 Heckler Taunt Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Heckler Taunt vs. DV8 Dark Side Curse
- DV8 Heckler Taunt vs. DV8 Double Trouble
- DV8 Heckler Taunt vs. DV8 Hater Pearl
- DV8 Heckler Taunt vs. DV8 Heckler Hybrid
- DV8 Heckler Taunt vs. DV8 Mantra Solid
- DV8 Heckler Taunt vs. DV8 Severe Collision
To compare the DV8 Heckler Taunt to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Heckler Taunt Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.