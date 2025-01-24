General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Mantra Solid
|Reviewed:
|October 2025
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Xtreme Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Blue / Fuschia
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mantra
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.498
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The DV8 Mantra Solid is the second ball to use the asymmetrical Mantra weight block. This design provides an RG of 2.498″, a total differential of 0.047″, and an intermediate differential of 0.011″. This time, the Mantra core is surrounded by the new Inciter Xtreme Solid coverstock, which comes out of the box with a 500/2000 SiaAir finish. These elements combine to help the Mantra Solid start up quickly and create traction on heavy volume and longer oil patterns. It was no surprise when all three of our bowlers had their best reaction with the Mantra Solid on our heavy oil test pattern.
Stroker
Stroker saw the Mantra Solid rev up very strongly in the midlane, giving him lots of hook and traction on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The ball didn’t start as early as his Trouble Maker Solid, but it was more angular at the breakpoint and more continuous at the back end. He saw much more traction and hook than any of the glossy-finished balls in the current DV8 line. He would start with this ball on the fresh, both to provide hook and to break down the track area so he could have some room for error to the right later in the session. As long as he didn’t throw it out the window off his hand, the Mantra Solid had a very good chance of getting back to the pocket. As the pattern started to break down, he could move his laydown point farther left to find more oil and keep the ball in the pattern longer. By this point of the session, he had broken down the track area enough to switch balls to the Hater Pearl or the Severe Collision and play close to where he started on the fresh. He liked
