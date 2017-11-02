General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Flip Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Yellow / Blue Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vandal Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Vandal Strike is the latest ball from DV8 to carry the Vandal name. This version uses the Composite Flip Pearl coverstock and the Vandal Low RG Asymmetric core. The Vandal Strike comes out of the box finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, making it identical in terms of coverstock preparation to the Rumor, Creed, Vandal Destroy, and Freakshow Flip. We found the Vandal Strike to offer more length than the Vandal Destroy, while having similar back end movement and just a tad less total hook.
The Vandal Strike was best for all three of our testers on our medium oil pattern. Stroker started on the fresh at the second arrow with a very small swing out to eight at the breakpoint, allowing his ball’s pearlized cover to skip through the front and turn over downlane. Tweener was between the second and third arrows and could get his ball a little farther right downlane than Stroker. He was using seven as his ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Vandal Strike Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Vandal Strike vs. DV8 Hitman
- DV8 Vandal Strike vs. DV8 Pitbull Growl
- DV8 Vandal Strike vs. DV8 Vandal Destroy
To compare the DV8 Vandal Strike to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Vandal Strike Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.