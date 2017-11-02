dv8-vandal-strike

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Composite Flip Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Yellow / Blue Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Vandal Low RG Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.499
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.011

The Vandal Strike is the latest ball from DV8 to carry the Vandal name. This version uses the Composite Flip Pearl coverstock and the Vandal Low RG Asymmetric core. The Vandal Strike comes out of the box finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, making it identical in terms of coverstock preparation to the Rumor, Creed, Vandal Destroy, and Freakshow Flip. We found the Vandal Strike to offer more length than the Vandal Destroy, while having similar back end movement and just a tad less total hook.

The Vandal Strike was best for all three of our testers on our medium oil pattern. Stroker started on the fresh at the second arrow with a very small swing out to eight at the breakpoint, allowing his ball’s pearlized cover to skip through the front and turn over downlane. Tweener was between the second and third arrows and could get his ball a little farther right downlane than Stroker. He was using seven as his ...

DV8 Vandal Strike Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Vandal Strike to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Vandal Strike Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.