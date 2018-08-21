General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-1 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Aqua / Violet / White
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mod-1
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Choice Pearl is the second Ebonite ball to use the asymmetrical Mod-1 core design. While the original Choice used the GSV-1 Hybrid cover with a dull box finish, this Choice has a polished pearlized coverstock. Its GSV-1 Pearl cover is finished with 1000 Abralon and polished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This cover and surface finish combination provides very easy length through the front, allowing the Choice Pearl to retain lots of energy and power for the breakpoint and back end. Across all of our test patterns, we saw the Choice Pearl offer more length and a sharper move off the breakpoint than the Impact.
Thanks to its length and downlane hook, the Choice Pearl matched up best to our medium oil pattern. Stroker liked his reaction the best of our three testers on the fresh. This ball’s big kick off the breakpoint allowed him to get more pins going across the deck from its increased angle through the pocket. He could stay straighter up the outside part of the lane, crossing the second arrow and getting his ball out to eight before seeing a big change of direction when it came out of the pattern. Tweener and Cranker could also get to the pocket pretty easily, but they didn’t strike as much as Stroker. With their higher rev rates, they at times had difficulty getting this ball to go through the pins the way they wanted it
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.