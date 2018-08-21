Ebonite Choice Solid

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GSV-1 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Blue / Dark Blue / Orange
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Mod-1
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.021

The Choice Solid is the new high performance ball from Ebonite for the upcoming bowling season. It uses the same Mod-1 asymmetrical core design as both the Choice and the Choice Pearl. The combination of this low RG and high differential core and the GSV-1 Solid coverstock gives the Choice Solid the largest amount of hook potential in the entire Ebonite product line. We have seen the sanded hybrid version of this cover on balls like the Futura and original Choice, but the change to the solid formulation on this ball makes the Choice Solid an absolute hook monster.

Our heavy oil test pattern was no match for the Choice Solid, as all three of our testers were able to strike with ease. Cranker’s laydown point was on board 35, targeting over the middle arrow and using a breakpoint on board seven. Tweener was releasing his ball on 20, crossing 14 at the arrows en route to the same breakpoint board as Cranker. The only way Cranker and Tweener didn’t strike was if they tugged their balls so far left that they would cross over to the Brooklyn side of the headpin. The Choice Solid gave them all the hook they wanted when they got it going to the right, and it never hit flat for them

