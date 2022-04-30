General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Crusher Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|February 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - Optimize Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Violet / Purple / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Crusher
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.489
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Crusher Hybrid is the follow-up to the Crusher for Ebonite. It uses the asymmetrical Crusher core from its sibling but with a change in coverstock and box finish. The coverstock is HK22C – Optimize Hybrid, finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. This shell is the third ball to use Optimize Hybrid, but this marks the first time it has been an HK22C formulation. This change helped the Crusher Hybrid to hook more than the Emerge Hybrid. The glossy box finish gives this ball more length than the original Crusher but makes it smoother at the breakpoint than balls like the Real Time and The One Reverb. The Crusher Hybrid started earlier and created a big sweeping arc through the entire lane for us. We found our medium oil house pattern to be the best matchup for this ball.
Stroker
Stroker easily had the best reaction out of our bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. His ball cleared the front better than the other two bowlers and was much more consistent at the breakpoint. The ball set up right in front of the pocket for him, having excellent drive through the pin deck. He started farther left than he did with The One Reverb and the Real Time, and he didn’t get the Crusher Hybrid as far right at the breakpoint. His low rev and low rotation release allows his ball to not go crazy at the back end, and this was a huge benefit for him as the oil started to break down. He could get his ball farther right than the other two bowlers could, and it still finished flush in the pocket. The box finish was best for him, helping this ball that sometimes wanted to get started early store enough energy to
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Crusher Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Crusher Hybrid vs. Ebonite Crusher
- Ebonite Crusher Hybrid vs. Ebonite Emerge Hybrid
- Ebonite Crusher Hybrid vs. Ebonite Fireball Purple/Gold
- Ebonite Crusher Hybrid vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5
- Ebonite Crusher Hybrid vs. Ebonite Real Time
- Ebonite Crusher Hybrid vs. Ebonite The One Reverb
To compare the Ebonite Crusher Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Crusher Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.