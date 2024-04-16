General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Real Time
|Reviewed:
|January 2025
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 – GB 13.7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Violet
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Big Time
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.508
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ebonite Real Time shares the symmetrical Big Time core shape with the Big Time SE from December 2023. It uses a Factory Compound box finish that is much shinier than the very rough 1500 SiaAir sanded finish that was used on the Big Time SE. The coverstock has been changed from HK22 – GB 13.7 Pearl on the Big Time SE to a solid version of the same shell for this new release. We saw this ball provide a very strong midlane read, even with the glossy finish. This allowed us to see a bigger change of direction at the breakpoint and more continuation through the pins. We saw the ball as slightly less angular than The One Reverb while being a step down from much duller balls like the Crusher or Game Breaker 5.
Stroker
Stroker saw a fantastic reaction from the Real Time on the fresh medium oil pattern. He was very impressed with the amount of total hook and continuation the ball provided. Despite other balls having lower RG core shapes, he felt that the Real Time revved up quickly and created traction in the midlane. He liked how strong the Real Time was at the breakpoint, giving him a good amount of area. He could move his laydown point farther left and swing the ball more because of how much recovery he saw downlane. He could also increase his speed to stay straighter in the track area, using the glossy finish to get enough length to keep the ball in the pocket. His Real Time provided less length and wasn’t as angular as his GB 4 Hybrid, but it offered
