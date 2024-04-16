Ebonite Real Time

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Real Time
Reviewed:January 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 – GB 13.7 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Purple / Violet
Core Specs
Name:Big Time
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.508
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

The Ebonite Real Time shares the symmetrical Big Time core shape with the Big Time SE from December 2023. It uses a Factory Compound box finish that is much shinier than the very rough 1500 SiaAir sanded finish that was used on the Big Time SE. The coverstock has been changed from HK22 – GB 13.7 Pearl on the Big Time SE to a solid version of the same shell for this new release. We saw this ball provide a very strong midlane read, even with the glossy finish. This allowed us to see a bigger change of direction at the breakpoint and more continuation through the pins. We saw the ball as slightly less angular than The One Reverb while being a step down from much duller balls like the Crusher or Game Breaker 5.

Stroker

