General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 11.2 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Black / Red / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Cyclone Torque
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Destiny Pearl Black/Red/Blue is the replacement for last year’s original Destiny Pearl. This ball uses the same core, same coverstock, and same box finish as the original, with the only change being its color scheme. While we saw some difference between the new Destiny Solid Magenta and the original Destiny Solid, we found the two pearlized Destiny balls to be pretty comparable to each other in terms of performance. With the Pearl and Solid Destinies all featuring the same core, we had the polished and pearlized coverstock on the Destiny Pearl much cleaner through the front and stronger off the friction than the Destiny Solid Magenta.

We liked the Destiny Pearl best on our medium oil test pattern. All three testers were right on top of where they played with the original Destiny Pearl. Cranker was the only one to see any difference at all, and it was very small. He saw his ball deflect just a touch more

